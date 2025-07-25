Swift Action Prevents Harm After Wall Collapse in Thane

A section of a forest protection wall in Thane, Maharashtra, collapsed on Friday afternoon, fortunately resulting in no injuries, stated an official.

The incident happened around 3:47 pm on Pokhran Road No. 1. The damaged structure was approximately 20 feet in length and 6 feet in height, according to Yasin Tadvi, the head of Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell.

"A resident informed us, prompting our team to quickly arrive on-site with a pickup vehicle and JCB machine," mentioned Tadvi. The area was secured as it was free of pedestrians and vehicles at the time, allowing the swift return to regular activity.

(With inputs from agencies.)