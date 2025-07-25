Vizag, Vijayawada metro rail projects set for three-year completion: Andhra Minister

Andhra Pradesh Municipal Minister P Narayana on Friday said metro rail projects of Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada cities will be completed in three years, following the signing of agreements with two consultancies for their construction.

He noted that these projects are a part of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014.

"Will complete Vijayawada and Visakha (Visakhapatnam) metro rail projects in three years. We will invite tenders for Vijayawada metro rail soon," said Narayana in a press release.

He said the initial feasibility studies alone took six months, and the metro rail construction is proceeding with the Centre's permission.

Narayana further said tenders for the Visakhapatnam Metro were first issued.

The Minister noted that the central government has revised its metro rail construction policy, and the state cabinet on Thursday approved the projects in adherence to these new guidelines.

Regarding funding, Narayana explained that the state will bear 20 per cent of the project cost, with the Centre contributing 20 percent. The balance will be secured through a 30-year soft loan from international organisations at low interest rate, which will be facilitated by the Centre.

According to the minister, Visakhapatnam Metro will be constructed in two phases. The first phase, estimated at Rs 11,490 crore, will cover 46 km with 42 stations across three corridors.

Further, he noted that Vijayawada Metro rail will be executed by the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA). Its first phase, spanning 32 km, is estimated to cost Rs 10,118 crore.

