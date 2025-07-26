Bihar CM Nitish Kumar launches development projects worth Rs 650 crore in Madhubani district

Left Menu

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday launched development projects worth around Rs 650 crore in Madhubani district.The CM also inspected the proposed redevelopment site of the revered Janki Mandir at Punaura Dham in Sitamarhi, believed to be the birthplace of Goddess Sita.According to a release from the Chief Ministers Office CMO, the foundation stones for various infrastructure and tourism-related projects were laid during a high-profile roadshow led by the CM in Laukahi, Madhubani.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 26-07-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 19:54 IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday launched development projects worth around Rs 650 crore in Madhubani district.

The CM also inspected the proposed redevelopment site of the revered Janki Mandir at Punaura Dham in Sitamarhi, believed to be the birthplace of Goddess Sita.

According to a release from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the foundation stones for various infrastructure and tourism-related projects were laid during a high-profile roadshow led by the CM in Laukahi, Madhubani. The roadshow commenced from the helipad and culminated at the event venue.

''The CM laid the foundation stone for the construction of an approach road, including a road over bridge (ROB) worth Rs 178 crore, and a railway-level crossing situated between Khajauli-Jaynagar railway stations,'' the statement said. He also launched several projects that included revival work of the Old Kamaladhar and Jeevch-Kamla rivers of the water resources department (Rs 264.93 crore), construction of four barrages and related structures on the Old Kamla and Jeevch-Kamla rivers aimed at enhancing irrigation and flood mitigation (Rs 161.08 crore), and construction of an inter-state bus terminal under the urban development and housing department in Madhubani municipal area (Rs 14.53 crore).

Besides, he also launched a project for the development of tourism facilities at Phulhar Sthan, Harlakhi at a cost of Rs 31.13 crore, the statement added. Later, Kumar inspected the site around Janki Mandir, which will be re-developed at Punauradham. The foundation stone laying ceremony of the project, worth more than Rs 882.87crore, will be held on August 8.

The state government recently formed a nine-member trust, headed by chief secretary, for the construction and redevelopment of 'Maa Janaki Mandir' at Punaura Dham.

Around Rs 137 crore will be allocated for the renovation of the old Punaura Dham Janki Mandir, while Rs 728 crore will be used to develop tourist infrastructure around the temple. The remaining funds will be earmarked for maintenance of the infrastructure over the next ten years, the statement said.

''The comprehensive development will be carried out on the lines of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra, Ayodhya'', the statement added.

Others who were present at the function included Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary; Minister of Water Resources and Parliamentary Affairs Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Chief Secretary Amrit Lal Meena and Development Commissioner Pratyaya Amrit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

