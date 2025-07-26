Torrential Rains Lash Kerala: Alerts Raised as Rivers Swell
Heavy rains in Kerala since Friday night have led to widespread damage, increasing river and dam levels, uprooting trees, and causing fatalities. The Indian Meteorological Department has upgraded rain alerts in various districts. Disruptions due to fallen trees and power lines are reported, with advisories for fishermen and residents.
Recent heavy rainfall in Kerala, beginning Friday night, has caused extensive damage, elevating water levels in rivers and dams, and uprooting trees, leading to one fatality and multiple injuries.
The India Meteorological Department raised its warning level on Saturday evening, elevating the rain alert status from 'orange' to 'red' in Ernakulam, Idukki, and Thrissur districts.
In addition, several districts are under 'orange' and 'yellow' alerts. Fishing activities along the Kerala-Karnataka-Lakshadweep coast are currently advised against, due to hazardous sea conditions.
