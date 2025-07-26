Torrential Rains Lash Kerala: Alerts Raised as Rivers Swell

Recent heavy rainfall in Kerala, beginning Friday night, has caused extensive damage, elevating water levels in rivers and dams, and uprooting trees, leading to one fatality and multiple injuries.

The India Meteorological Department raised its warning level on Saturday evening, elevating the rain alert status from 'orange' to 'red' in Ernakulam, Idukki, and Thrissur districts.

In addition, several districts are under 'orange' and 'yellow' alerts. Fishing activities along the Kerala-Karnataka-Lakshadweep coast are currently advised against, due to hazardous sea conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)