Mumbai's Flood-Proofing Evolution: 20 Years After the Deluge

In a bid to fortify itself against potential disasters, Mumbai has made significant strides since the catastrophic floods of 2005. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Bhushan Gagrani highlighted various improvements, including enhanced disaster management facilities, upgraded weather forecasting systems, and better coordination between agencies.

July 26 marked the 20th anniversary of the devastating floods that claimed over 450 lives. The BMC has since widened and deepened 200 km of nullahs, installed multiple Doppler radars, and improved disaster management control rooms. Local weather stations and ward-level control rooms have also been established to ensure swift responses during emergencies.

Despite progress in several areas, challenges remain. The Brihanmumbai Storm Water Drainage (BRIMSTOWAD) project, initiated in 2006, is incomplete. However, ongoing sewage treatment plant developments and operational pumping stations signal the city's determination to prevent recurrence of such calamities.

