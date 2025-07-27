ISRO and NASA's NISAR Satellite: A Leap in Global Earth Observation
ISRO, in collaboration with NASA, is set to launch NISAR, the world's most expensive Earth observation satellite, aimed at enhancing natural resource management and hazard response globally. Scheduled for a Wednesday launch, the mission symbolizes a significant milestone in Indo-US space cooperation and international collaborations.
ISRO, in conjunction with NASA, is preparing to launch the world's most costly Earth observation satellite, NISAR. This advanced satellite will assist policymakers worldwide in crafting effective responses to climate change challenges, aiding in better natural resource management and hazard response.
Set for deployment by the GSLV Mk-II rocket from Sriharikota, NISAR represents a pivotal collaboration between the United States and India. Minister Jitendra Singh emphasized the mission's role in strengthening India's position as a global partner in scientific endeavors.
NISAR will provide critical data access to countries worldwide, notably aiding disaster management, agriculture, and climate monitoring. The mission exemplifies the technological synergy between ISRO and NASA, promising widespread benefits and reinforcing Indo-US space relations.
