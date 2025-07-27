Devastating Floods Wreak Havoc in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir
Severe floods in Gilgit-Baltistan, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, have killed at least 10 people and caused extensive damage across the region. Triggered by cloudbursts, the floods have led to landslides, road damage, and infrastructure destruction, prompting urgent calls for federal aid to support recovery efforts.
Deadly floods have claimed the lives of at least 10 people in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir's Gilgit-Baltistan region, following severe rainfall and cloudbursts last week.
The devastating floods have caused significant damage to infrastructure, including over 500 homes, roads, and facilities, prompting extensive search and rescue operations across the affected areas.
The provincial government, grappling with an estimated Rs 20 billion in damages, seeks financial aid from the federal government to manage the disaster and aid recovery.
