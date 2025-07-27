Devastating Floods Wreak Havoc in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir

Deadly floods have claimed the lives of at least 10 people in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir's Gilgit-Baltistan region, following severe rainfall and cloudbursts last week.

The devastating floods have caused significant damage to infrastructure, including over 500 homes, roads, and facilities, prompting extensive search and rescue operations across the affected areas.

The provincial government, grappling with an estimated Rs 20 billion in damages, seeks financial aid from the federal government to manage the disaster and aid recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)