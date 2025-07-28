Left Menu

Blaze of Devastation: Bulgaria's Fierce Battle Against Raging Wildfires

Wildfires swept through Bulgaria, affecting over 100 locations and leading to evacuations and property loss. Firefighters faced challenges from spreading fires fueled by high winds, with incidents reported in Pirin mountain and Simitli town. Authorities described the situation as 'dynamic and severe', highlighting record temperatures in southeast Europe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sofia | Updated: 28-07-2025 00:26 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 00:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Bulgaria

Firefighting efforts intensified across Bulgaria on Sunday as nearly 100 wildfires wreaked havoc, prompting evacuations and razing homes, according to local media.

A forest fire at the base of the Pirin mountain in southwestern Bulgaria rapidly spread, consuming thousands of acres, as reported by Bulgarian National Radio (BNR).

High winds forced the withdrawal of over 200 firefighters combating a blaze in Simitli, which destroyed several homes and advanced toward Maleshevo Mountain. With fires also crossing into Serbia from western Bulgaria, authorities expect aid from neighboring EU nations. The Interior Ministry characterized the situation as 'dynamic and severe', underlining the impact of extreme weather conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

