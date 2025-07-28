Naidu Champions Global Partnerships in Singapore: Port-Led Growth & Sports Development

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu embarked on his Singapore tour with a strong emphasis on port-led development, urban planning, and sports collaboration. On his second day, the focus was on fortifying ties with Singapore's top officials including the Minister for Trade and Industry, Tan See Leng, to enhance cooperation in energy, technology, and industry sectors.

Naidu's agenda included meetings with organizational heads and representatives of the Singapore government. Urban development, sports, and port-led industrial growth were at the forefront of these discussions. Aerospace giant Airbus and technology leader Honeywell were among the corporations Naidu engaged with for potential industrial technology collaborations.

In an effort to bolster the state workforce, Naidu participated in a Business Round Table, attracting students from top universities. He aimed to align Andhra Pradesh's sports initiatives with global standards by visiting the Singapore Sports School and intended to improve export infrastructure through strategic meetings with the Port of Singapore Authority and Adani Ports representatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)