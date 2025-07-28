Left Menu

Dibang Valley Pushes for Timely Road Projects Under VVP

Dibang Valley Deputy Commissioner Bekir Nyorak urged for prompt completion of road projects under the Vibrant Village Programme. During a recent visit to Dambuen and Mipi circles, he assessed ongoing projects and instructed engineers to expedite work. Key projects include connecting unconnected villages and the Mipi to Andrela ICBR road.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 28-07-2025 11:08 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 11:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Deputy Commissioner of Dibang Valley, Bekir Nyorak, has called for the prompt and efficient completion of road projects as part of the Vibrant Village Programme (VVP). He stressed the importance of quality and timeliness during his recent visit to inspect road initiatives.

On July 26 and 27, Nyorak visited the border villages within the Dambuen and Mipi circles to evaluate the current state of various road developments, according to official reports. The VVP aims to provide connectivity to previously inaccessible villages, including Achali, New Achuli, Atoto, and Achengo in the Dambuen area, along with Ahungo, Ediya, and Kamuyi in the Mipi region.

Nyorak instructed the engineers and contractors involved to expedite the work on these critical infrastructures. The Deputy Commissioner also reviewed the progress of the Mipi to Andrela ICBR road, a project under the supervision of the 62 RCC of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), where Tanay Agarwal briefed him on current progress and challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

