Heavy Rainfall Leads to Waterlogging Chaos in Imphal

Heavy overnight rainfall led to significant waterlogging in Imphal on Monday, disrupting traffic and causing inconvenience to commuters, according to local authorities.

Areas such as Kakwa, Sagolband, and Kwakeithel in Imphal West, along with Andro Parking, Palace Compound, and Kongba Nandeibam in Imphal East, were particularly affected by the flooding.

The Meteorological Centre in Imphal reported substantial rainfall across the valley over the past day. As a result, the water levels in nearby rivers rose slightly, though they remain below flood warning levels. Officials anticipate continued rainfall over the next 24 hours, heightening concerns for the residents of Imphal.

(With inputs from agencies.)