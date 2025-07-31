Thane Collectorate Set for a Modern Makeover

The Thane district collector's office in Maharashtra is set to receive a comprehensive renovation aimed at transforming it into the most iconic government structure in the city. Officials are hopeful that the plans, which include state-of-the-art facilities, will soon be approved by the state government.

District Collector Ashok Shingare, who retires this Thursday, has confirmed the proposal. At his farewell interaction, he noted that the current building, over 40 years old, is inadequate for the needs of the rapidly developing district. The new complex promises modern architecture, upgraded infrastructure, and cutting-edge amenities.

Long a symbol of Thane's administrative identity, the existing collectorate will be replaced with a building designed to enhance the visitor experience through improved layout, accessibility, and services. "The aim is to create a space that is not just functional but also visually inspiring," Shingare added.