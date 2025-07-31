Delhi's 'Kude Se Azaadi': A Month of Cleaning for a Greener Capital

The Delhi government is set to roll out an ambitious cleanliness drive dubbed 'Kude Se Azaadi', aiming to elevate the national capital to global cleanliness standards.

The campaign, spanning the entire month of August, will kick off on Friday, August 1, under the stewardship of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood. Sood expressed optimism about transforming Delhi into one of the world's cleanest cities, highlighting the involvement of Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) and multiple government departments in the city-wide endeavor.

The initiative will see a variety of activities, including competitions, special clean-up operations in unauthorized colonies, and cash rewards for the top-performing areas. With a budget of Rs 5 crore, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has been empowered to make significant strides in waste management. The campaign also taps into the power of social media for public awareness and engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)