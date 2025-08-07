SA Proposes Nationwide Ban on Plastic Microbeads to Protect Environment

In a landmark move aimed at addressing the growing crisis of plastic pollution in South Africa’s waterways and ecosystems, Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Dr Dion George, has published a set of draft regulations for public comment that propose a comprehensive ban on the production, distribution, sale, import, and export of plastic microbeads and microbead-containing products.

This regulatory development is being hailed as a critical milestone in the country’s environmental conservation efforts, particularly in protecting marine biodiversity, safeguarding river systems, and ensuring healthier soil and agricultural sustainability.

Why Microbeads Are Being Banned

Plastic microbeads are tiny, solid plastic particles—typically smaller than five millimetres—commonly used in cosmetics, personal care products, cleaning agents, toiletries, pesticides, and industrial goods for their exfoliating and abrasive properties. These microplastics are non-biodegradable and can easily bypass water treatment systems, eventually accumulating in rivers, oceans, lakes, and even the food chain.

According to the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE), the presence of microbeads poses a significant threat to aquatic life, with numerous studies showing that fish, birds, and other organisms mistake them for food. Once ingested, microbeads can lead to internal injuries, poisoning, and death, while also introducing toxins into the human food supply.

“This is a pivotal moment in our ongoing efforts to protect South Africa's precious natural heritage from the scourge of plastic pollution,” Minister George said on Thursday. “Plastic microbeads may be small, but their impact on our oceans and wildlife is immense. By banning them, we are not only preserving biodiversity but also ensuring a healthier future for generations to come.”

Legal Framework and Key Provisions

The draft regulations are being introduced under the National Environmental Management Act, 1998 (Act No. 107 of 1998) and will apply to all manufacturers, importers, distributors, and retailers of microbeads and products containing them. The rules will enforce:

A blanket prohibition on the manufacture, distribution, import, export, and sale of plastic microbeads

Mandatory notification and phase-out planning for businesses currently dealing with such products

Strict penalties for non-compliance, including: Fines up to R10 million, and/or Imprisonment of up to 20 years, particularly for repeat offences

Monitoring and evaluation mechanisms to track the ban’s effectiveness and compliance

Transitional Measures and Business Responsibilities

To ensure a smooth transition and avoid economic disruption, the regulations allow for a 24-month phase-out period. During this time, affected businesses are required to:

Notify the Director-General of their current use or handling of microbeads

Submit a formal phase-out plan outlining how they will eliminate microbeads from their products or operations

Implement product redesign, alternative formulations, or sourcing changes to comply with the regulation

This measured approach aims to give businesses the necessary time to adapt while maintaining momentum toward environmental protection.

Public Participation and How to Submit Comments

As part of the democratic regulatory process, the government is calling on all stakeholders and members of the public to engage with the draft regulations. Written comments must be submitted within 30 days from the date of publication in the Government Gazette.

Submission Options:

By Post: The Director-General Attention: Mr Jeremia Sibande Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Private Bag X447, Pretoria, 0001

By Hand: Environment House, 473 Steve Biko Road, Arcadia, Pretoria

By Email: jsibande@dffe.gov.za

For Inquiries: Contact: 082 302 6907

The draft regulations will soon be available for download at www.dffe.gov.za or can be requested directly from the Department. The public is urged to act promptly, as comments submitted after the deadline may not be considered.

South Africa’s Growing Commitment to Environmental Sustainability

This move aligns South Africa with an increasing number of countries around the world that have banned or restricted plastic microbeads, recognizing their destructive environmental footprint. The initiative also supports the country’s broader commitments to United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly those relating to clean water (SDG 6), responsible consumption (SDG 12), and life below water (SDG 14).

The DFFE reiterated that this ban is part of its overarching mission to promote sustainable development, reduce plastic pollution, and conserve natural resources for the benefit of all South Africans.