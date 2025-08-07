NGT Intervenes in Rajasthan Hill Collapse Tragedy

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has intervened following a hill collapse due to heavy rainfall in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district. The Tribunal responded to media reports and local accusations that illegal mining activities were responsible for the incident.

Residents reported that the collapse caused an explosion-like sound, resulting in cracks in nearby buildings and widespread panic. The NGT, noting the violation of multiple environmental laws, has transferred the case to its Central Zone Bench in Bhopal for a hearing scheduled on September 17.

The Tribunal issued notices to concerned authorities, including the Jhunjhunu district collector and the Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board, among others, citing breaches of the Environment Protection Act, 1986, and the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957.

