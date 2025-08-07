NGT Intervenes in Rajasthan Hill Collapse Tragedy
The National Green Tribunal has taken action following a hill collapse in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district, believed to be caused by illegal mining. The incident has led to cracks in nearby buildings and widespread panic among locals. Authorities have been notified for a hearing on September 17.
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has intervened following a hill collapse due to heavy rainfall in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district. The Tribunal responded to media reports and local accusations that illegal mining activities were responsible for the incident.
Residents reported that the collapse caused an explosion-like sound, resulting in cracks in nearby buildings and widespread panic. The NGT, noting the violation of multiple environmental laws, has transferred the case to its Central Zone Bench in Bhopal for a hearing scheduled on September 17.
The Tribunal issued notices to concerned authorities, including the Jhunjhunu district collector and the Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board, among others, citing breaches of the Environment Protection Act, 1986, and the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957.
