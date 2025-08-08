Left Menu

Puducherry Secures Major ADB Loan for Infrastructure Boom

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy announced a Rs 4,250 crore loan from the ADB for infrastructure projects. Plans include a desalination plant and road improvements. Additionally, a Rs 129.56 crore sanction from the central government will fund various projects to be completed by 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puducherry | Updated: 08-08-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 19:42 IST
Puducherry Secures Major ADB Loan for Infrastructure Boom
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy announced on Friday that the Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a substantial soft loan amounting to Rs 4,250 crores for the development of infrastructure in the region.

The loan, part of ADB's soft loan scheme, carries interest rates between three to four percent and is set to be repaid over 50 years, Rangasamy informed reporters. The funds will be directed towards crucial projects like constructing a desalination plant for uninterrupted water supply, building bed dams, and upgrading road networks to alleviate traffic congestion.

In addition to the ADB loan, the central government has granted Rs 129.56 crores for 'Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment,' covering part of the Rs 211 crores requested by Puducherry. The Public Works Department, Electricity, and Local Administration Departments will oversee 14 projects, including bridge constructions, to be finalized by March 2026. PWD Minister K Lakshminarayanan noted that these funds were provided outside of regular budget allocations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

 United States
3
Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

 Global
4
Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025