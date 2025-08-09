Ancient Space Rock Strikes Georgia Home

An ancient meteorite, older than the Earth, recently clashed with a Georgia home, piercing the roof with fiery precision. This geological marvel sped through the air, captivating onlookers across several Southern states.

Dr. Scott Harris, a planetary geologist from the University of Georgia, announced the meteorite's age, estimated at 4.56 billion years — approximately 20 million years senior to our planet. This discovery corresponds to a group of asteroids sharing an origin from a colossal asteroid breakup around 470 million years ago.

The McDonough Meteorite, as researchers propose to name it, now awaits formal designation. Findings will be submitted to the Meteoritical Society for official acknowledgment, marking a celestial event etched in Georgia's history.

(With inputs from agencies.)