Left Menu

Rescue Operations Intensify in Uttarkashi After Devastating Floods

Intensive rescue operations are underway in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi region after severe flash floods and landslides left several dead and dozens missing. Utilizing helicopters for airlifts, authorities have evacuated 729 individuals from disaster-affected areas. Meanwhile, efforts continue to restore power and road connectivity to isolated areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Uttarkashi | Updated: 09-08-2025 10:01 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 10:01 IST
Rescue Operations Intensify in Uttarkashi After Devastating Floods
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Intensive rescue operations are currently underway in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi region, which has been struck by devastating flash floods and landslides. The catastrophic events, which occurred earlier this week, have claimed multiple lives and left a path of destruction.

According to official reports, efforts to evacuate those stranded are ongoing, with 729 people successfully airlifted from parts of the disaster-impacted Dharali area. These areas remain inaccessible due to severe mudslides and flash floods as rescue teams are determined to reach all victims.

In addition to the deployment of helicopters by the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Authority, steps are being taken to restore road connectivity and power supply to the affected regions. Construction of a Bailey bridge is progressing swiftly, with completion expected within the next day, while Chinook helicopters are delivering essential equipment and generators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

Global
2
UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

 Global
3
Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communities

Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communi...

 New Zealand
4
Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programme

Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programm...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025