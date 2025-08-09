Rescue Operations Intensify in Uttarkashi After Devastating Floods
Intensive rescue operations are underway in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi region after severe flash floods and landslides left several dead and dozens missing. Utilizing helicopters for airlifts, authorities have evacuated 729 individuals from disaster-affected areas. Meanwhile, efforts continue to restore power and road connectivity to isolated areas.
Intensive rescue operations are currently underway in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi region, which has been struck by devastating flash floods and landslides. The catastrophic events, which occurred earlier this week, have claimed multiple lives and left a path of destruction.
According to official reports, efforts to evacuate those stranded are ongoing, with 729 people successfully airlifted from parts of the disaster-impacted Dharali area. These areas remain inaccessible due to severe mudslides and flash floods as rescue teams are determined to reach all victims.
In addition to the deployment of helicopters by the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Authority, steps are being taken to restore road connectivity and power supply to the affected regions. Construction of a Bailey bridge is progressing swiftly, with completion expected within the next day, while Chinook helicopters are delivering essential equipment and generators.
