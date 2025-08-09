Left Menu

Delhi's Downpour Disrupts Raksha Bandhan with Waterlogged Streets

Heavy rains overnight in the national capital led to significant waterlogging, impacting several areas on the morning of Raksha Bandhan. The India Meteorological Department initially issued a red alert for rain, later downgrading it. Key areas recorded substantial rainfall, with temperatures falling below the seasonal average.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2025 10:07 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 10:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Overnight heavy rains wreaked havoc in the national capital, resulting in extensive waterlogging on the morning of Raksha Bandhan. The India Meteorological Department initially issued a red alert, anticipating severe conditions, but later downgraded it to a yellow alert, urging caution.

Delhi's principal weather observatory in Safdarjung reported 78.7 mm of rainfall over the past 24 hours, while other strategic locations like Pragati Maidan and Lodhi Road recorded even higher figures.

The showers began late on Friday, intensifying around key areas, including Panchkuian Marg and Mathura Road, causing dips in temperature, now at 23.8 degrees Celsius, significantly below the seasonal norm.

