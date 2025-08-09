Left Menu

Changing Perspectives: Harmonizing Human-Tiger Coexistence in Nepal

Nepal's rising tiger population has led to increased human-tiger conflicts. Experts suggest changing human behavior towards tigers and enhancing habitat management. Despite challenges, Nepal almost tripled its tiger numbers since 2009. Conservation efforts continue as the nation nears its tiger carrying capacity, requiring innovative solutions for sustainable coexistence.

Nepal is facing a growing challenge with human-tiger conflicts as the population of tigers increases. On Saturday, wildlife experts emphasized the need for a shift in human behavior towards tigers and better management of their habitats.

The Department of National Parks and Wildlife Conservation (DNPWC) reported that in the past five years at least 42 people have fallen victim to tiger attacks. The surge in tiger numbers, nearly tripling since 2009, poses management challenges as the nation approaches its carrying capacity for tigers.

Experts, including WWF's Ghanashyam Gurung, highlight the importance of behavioral adjustments among local communities to mitigate these conflicts. Initiatives launched by WWF Nepal aim to promote coexistence strategies, showing promising results in reducing incidents of human-tiger interactions.

