Changing Perspectives: Harmonizing Human-Tiger Coexistence in Nepal

Nepal is facing a growing challenge with human-tiger conflicts as the population of tigers increases. On Saturday, wildlife experts emphasized the need for a shift in human behavior towards tigers and better management of their habitats.

The Department of National Parks and Wildlife Conservation (DNPWC) reported that in the past five years at least 42 people have fallen victim to tiger attacks. The surge in tiger numbers, nearly tripling since 2009, poses management challenges as the nation approaches its carrying capacity for tigers.

Experts, including WWF's Ghanashyam Gurung, highlight the importance of behavioral adjustments among local communities to mitigate these conflicts. Initiatives launched by WWF Nepal aim to promote coexistence strategies, showing promising results in reducing incidents of human-tiger interactions.

