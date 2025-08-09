Tragic Fire at Anand Vihar Hospital: One Dead, Ten Injured

In a tragic turn of events on Saturday afternoon, a fire at Anand Vihar Hospital in east Delhi led to the death of one person and injured at least ten others, according to information from the Delhi Fire Service.

Emergency services responded swiftly to the incident following a distress call received at 12.12 pm, deploying eight fire tenders to manage the situation. Despite their efforts, the cause of the blaze remains undetermined.

Among those injured, seven have been admitted to Anand Vihar Hospital, while three others sustained minor injuries. Officials confirmed that the fire has since been brought under control.

