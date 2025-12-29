Left Menu

Tragic Fall: Teenager Dies in Delhi Incident

A tragic incident in Gujranwala Town, Delhi, saw a 16-year-old boy lose his life after a fatal fall from a plastic shed between two shops. The boy had climbed the shed with friends when it collapsed. An investigation is ongoing, according to police reports.

Updated: 29-12-2025 10:37 IST
Tragic Fall: Teenager Dies in Delhi Incident
Representative image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  India

A tragic incident unfolded in Gujranwala Town, Delhi, as a 16-year-old boy lost his life following a fall from a plastic shed located between two shops, local police reported on Monday.

The boy, a class 11 student, had visited a restaurant with three friends. They accessed the top of the establishment using stairs, whereupon the teenager climbed onto a plastic shed designed for the gallery area between the shops.

The shed gave way, leading to the fatal fall. Although he was quickly transported to a hospital, the boy succumbed to his injuries. Authorities have launched a detailed investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident.

