France's Aude Region Combats Decades' Largest Wildfire Amid Scorching Heat

In the southern Aude region of France, approximately 1,400 firefighters have been mobilized to prevent the resurgence of the country's most significant wildfire in decades. Residents have returned home, but vigilance remains acute as conditions could reignite the blaze.

The fire, which has been contained as of Thursday, has charred more than 160 square kilometers, devastating the wooded area renowned for its wineries. Authorities have reopened all roads yet imposed a strict ban on forest access to avert further disaster.

Col. Christophe Magny, director of the Aude Firefighters Department, emphasized ongoing monitoring is crucial due to 'hot spots' that threaten to flare up again. Southern France is under a high vigilance heat alert, with temperatures expected to reach 39°C, intensifying the complexity of firefighting efforts as climate change heightens regional vulnerability to such disasters.

(With inputs from agencies.)