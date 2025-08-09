Tragedy Strikes: Wall Collapse Amid Delhi Downpour

In a devastating event early on Saturday morning, heavy rains led to the collapse of a wall near Mohan Baba Mandir in Jaitpur, Delhi, resulting in seven fatalities. Despite initial reports suggesting eight deaths, police confirmed seven casualties and one injured individual receiving medical attention.

The Delhi Fire Service disclosed that they received a distress call about the collapse at 9:16 a.m. Promptly, three fire tenders supported by police and rescue teams were dispatched to the scene. Concurrently, the India Meteorological Department had issued a red alert as torrential rains began late Friday night, affecting multiple regions of Delhi-NCR.

Investigations are underway to determine the collapse's cause with potential links to waterlogging and soil erosion due to heavy rains. Rescue operations were efficiently executed, pulling eight victims from the debris, but unfortunately, seven succumbed to their injuries. Authorities are registering a case and probing structural integrity and possible negligence.

(With inputs from agencies.)