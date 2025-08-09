Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Wall Collapse Amid Delhi Downpour

In a tragic incident in Delhi, seven individuals lost their lives in a wall collapse triggered by severe rains near Mohan Baba Mandir, Jaitpur. Emergency services undertook swift rescue operations, although the exact cause remains undetermined. Authorities suspect waterlogging and soil weakening due to heavy precipitation as potential factors.

In a devastating event early on Saturday morning, heavy rains led to the collapse of a wall near Mohan Baba Mandir in Jaitpur, Delhi, resulting in seven fatalities. Despite initial reports suggesting eight deaths, police confirmed seven casualties and one injured individual receiving medical attention.

The Delhi Fire Service disclosed that they received a distress call about the collapse at 9:16 a.m. Promptly, three fire tenders supported by police and rescue teams were dispatched to the scene. Concurrently, the India Meteorological Department had issued a red alert as torrential rains began late Friday night, affecting multiple regions of Delhi-NCR.

Investigations are underway to determine the collapse's cause with potential links to waterlogging and soil erosion due to heavy rains. Rescue operations were efficiently executed, pulling eight victims from the debris, but unfortunately, seven succumbed to their injuries. Authorities are registering a case and probing structural integrity and possible negligence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

