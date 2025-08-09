Left Menu

Revamping Uttarakhand: Rail and Rural Development Surge

The Indian government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is focusing on strengthening rail connectivity in Uttarakhand and developing border villages across the country. With projects like the Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail line and schemes such as the Vibrant Villages Programme, significant progress is being made to boost the region's infrastructure and tourism potential.

The Indian government's efforts to enhance rail connectivity and develop border villages in Uttarakhand have been highlighted by BJP MP Anil Baluni. He cited government data in Parliament, praising the initiatives.

Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, disclosed that Rs 4,800 crore has been allocated for projects in 19 districts, including Baluni's Garhwal constituency, over recent fiscal years under the Vibrant Villages Programme and related schemes.

The Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail project has seen significant progress, with completion of major sections, promising to boost tourism and connectivity. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw confirmed 199 km of tunneling work completed in the project, set to transform Uttarakhand's infrastructural landscape.

