Kerala's Bold Steps Towards Carbon Neutrality by 2050

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced initiatives to make Kerala carbon neutral by 2050, citing independent local efforts like the 'Seed Ball Project' and 'Green Budget'. With international consensus lacking, Kerala is prioritizing local actions like promoting electric vehicles and renewable energy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 09-08-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 19:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has announced a series of initiatives to make the state carbon neutral by 2050. In the absence of a unified international consensus on climate change, Kerala is embarking on independent initiatives to address environmental concerns.

During the launch of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation's 'Seed Ball Project' and the release of its 'Green Budget', Vijayan touted these efforts as model initiatives for other local bodies. He highlighted that Thiruvananthapuram Corporation is the first in Kerala to implement a green budget, a strategic move that elucidates the measures to reduce carbon emissions effectively.

Among the steps being taken are the plantation of 14 lakh seed balls to promote afforestation, and the encouragement of using electric vehicles and renewable energy sources. Vijayan emphasized the significance of local actions, given the lack of a clear international directive post the 2024 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Baku.

(With inputs from agencies.)

