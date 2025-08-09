Kerala's Bold Steps Towards Carbon Neutrality by 2050

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has announced a series of initiatives to make the state carbon neutral by 2050. In the absence of a unified international consensus on climate change, Kerala is embarking on independent initiatives to address environmental concerns.

During the launch of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation's 'Seed Ball Project' and the release of its 'Green Budget', Vijayan touted these efforts as model initiatives for other local bodies. He highlighted that Thiruvananthapuram Corporation is the first in Kerala to implement a green budget, a strategic move that elucidates the measures to reduce carbon emissions effectively.

Among the steps being taken are the plantation of 14 lakh seed balls to promote afforestation, and the encouragement of using electric vehicles and renewable energy sources. Vijayan emphasized the significance of local actions, given the lack of a clear international directive post the 2024 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Baku.

