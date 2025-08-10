Rumbling Grounds: Chiapas Earthquake Shakes Southern Mexico

A significant seismic event hit Mexico's southern region as a magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck off the coast of Chiapas. The German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) reported the quake on Saturday.

The tremor occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.21 miles), according to GFZ's data, highlighting the region's ongoing geological instability.

This recent earthquake adds to the frequent seismic activity that characterizes the area, raising concerns about potential impacts on infrastructure and communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)