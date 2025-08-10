Left Menu

Rumbling Grounds: Chiapas Earthquake Shakes Southern Mexico

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake occurred off the coast of Chiapas, Mexico, according to the German Research Center for Geosciences. The seismic event, at a depth of 10 kilometers, shook the region on Saturday, adding to the area's geological activity concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2025 02:30 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 02:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A significant seismic event hit Mexico's southern region as a magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck off the coast of Chiapas. The German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) reported the quake on Saturday.

The tremor occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.21 miles), according to GFZ's data, highlighting the region's ongoing geological instability.

This recent earthquake adds to the frequent seismic activity that characterizes the area, raising concerns about potential impacts on infrastructure and communities.

