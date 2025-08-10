India's Wildlife Wins: Asiatic Lion Population Surges Amid Conservation Efforts
Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav highlights India's commitment to wildlife conservation, showcased by the rise in the Asiatic lion population in Gujarat. Celebrating their numbers increasing to 891 from 674 in just five years, the initiative reflects India's ecocentric approach and coexistence between humans and nature, inspiring global conservation efforts.
Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav lauded India's efforts in conserving wildlife as Gujarat's Asiatic lion population rose to 891, up from 674 five years ago. Yadav attributed this success to India's strong commitment to nature preservation and the nation's ecocentric approach, fostering human-wildlife coexistence.
Speaking at a World Lion Day event in Gujarat's Devbhumi Dwarka district, Yadav emphasized the role of local communities, like the Maldharis in Gir, in successful conservation efforts. He highlighted the International Big Cat Alliance's endeavor to promote biodiversity and peaceful human-nature relations by conserving big cats.
Yadav also noted India's increasing tiger and leopard populations, underlining infrastructural developments to mitigate human-animal conflicts. This conservation initiative extends to other big cats globally, leveraging technology and international collaboration for conservation success.
(With inputs from agencies.)
