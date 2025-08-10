Left Menu

Controversy Unveiled: The Chandni Chowk Redevelopment Scandal

A local traders and residents body is calling for the dissolution of the Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation and a full audit after a government report exposed the financial mismanagement in the Chandni Chowk redevelopment project. Originally budgeted at Rs 65.6 crore, costs soared to Rs 145 crore.

  • Country:
  • India

A traders and residents group has raised concerns following a government report that highlights suspected financial mismanagement in the Chandni Chowk redevelopment project. The group demands the dissolution of the Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation, alongside a comprehensive audit of its operations over the past decade.

The report reveals that the cost for redeveloping the 1.3-kilometer stretch, inaugurated by former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in 2021, more than doubled from Rs 65.6 crore to Rs 145 crore. Specifically, expenses for civil and electrical works escalated from an estimated Rs 27.79 crore to Rs 105.93 crore.

Praveen Shankar Kapoor, a Delhi BJP spokesperson, criticized ongoing governance issues and pushed for local input in development projects. He stated that the Aam Aadmi Party government initiated development plans without adequately consulting residents and traders, leading to opposition from local bodies during the project's implementation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

