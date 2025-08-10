Thiruvananthapuram's Seed Ball Project Earns Global Recognition
The Thiruvananthapuram corporation's seed ball project has been recognized in the World Book of Records. Mayor Arya S Rajendran announced that all 6,000 participating students will receive certificates. The project promoted reforestation and involved dispersing four lakh seed balls in three hours, winning global acclaim.
- Country:
- India
The Thiruvananthapuram corporation's innovative 'seed ball project' has achieved global recognition by being listed in the prestigious World Book of Records, as announced by the city's Mayor, Arya S Rajendran, on Sunday.
This remarkable initiative, involving 6,000 students, was acknowledged for its effort in promoting reforestation and biodiversity. Students, along with the Mayor, earned a place in the London-based World Book of Records, Rajendran confirmed via her Facebook account.
The project, inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on August 9, included dispersing four lakh seed balls within three hours. The corporation celebrated this international recognition, also highlighting its previous accolade, the UN Habitat Global Award for sustainable development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Suspected Food Contamination Hospitalizes Over 60 Telangana Students
Security Guard Arrested for Alleged Sexual Abuse of Students in Maharashtra
Tragedy Unfolds: Two Students Missing at Bherukho Waterfall
Empowering Students: The Success of 'Each One Reach One' Initiative
Thane Travel Scam: 250 Students Cheated