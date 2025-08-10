Thiruvananthapuram's Seed Ball Project Earns Global Recognition

The Thiruvananthapuram corporation's innovative 'seed ball project' has achieved global recognition by being listed in the prestigious World Book of Records, as announced by the city's Mayor, Arya S Rajendran, on Sunday.

This remarkable initiative, involving 6,000 students, was acknowledged for its effort in promoting reforestation and biodiversity. Students, along with the Mayor, earned a place in the London-based World Book of Records, Rajendran confirmed via her Facebook account.

The project, inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on August 9, included dispersing four lakh seed balls within three hours. The corporation celebrated this international recognition, also highlighting its previous accolade, the UN Habitat Global Award for sustainable development.

(With inputs from agencies.)