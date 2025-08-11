Chlorine Factory Fire Sparks Health Alert in Southern France

A fire erupted at a chlorine factory in southern France on Sunday, posing significant health risks due to the potential release of toxic fumes. Authorities swiftly responded by advising residents to take precautionary measures.

HydraPro, the company operating the facility, faced the challenge of containing the blaze while local authorities issued an urgent advisory for those living within a kilometre's radius.

Residents were strongly urged to stay indoors and ensure all windows and doors were securely closed to mitigate health risks from possible chlorine gas exposure. The incident underscores the critical importance of industrial safety and quick emergency response in averting larger crises.

(With inputs from agencies.)