Earthquake Rattles Northwestern Turkey, Claims Lives and Topples Buildings

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake shook Turkey's Balikesir province, resulting in at least one death, over a dozen collapsed buildings, and 29 injuries. The epicenter was in Sindirgi, affecting nearby Istanbul. Emergency services conducted rescue operations amid aftershocks, urging caution for residents re-entering damaged structures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 11-08-2025 02:35 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 02:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

A devastating magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck Turkey's northwestern province of Balikesir on Sunday, leading to the death of at least one person and causing the collapse of more than a dozen buildings.

The quake's epicenter was in the town of Sindirgi, with tremors felt as far as 200 kilometers north in Istanbul, a bustling metropolis home to over 16 million residents.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya reported the survival of an elderly woman pulled from the rubble, while rescue teams worked against time to locate additional survivors amid fears of further aftershocks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

