Notandas Realty: Transforming Mumbai's Skyline with Luxury Developments

Notandas Realty, a key player in Mumbai's luxury real estate market, has announced new residential and commercial projects to expand their portfolio. With INR 450 crores invested in Juhu's luxury residential developments and further commercial initiatives in Kalina, the company aims to redefine urban living and business environments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-08-2025 14:16 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 14:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Notandas Realty, a prominent name in Mumbai's luxury real estate sector, is expanding its footprint with a trio of new projects. These developments include two premium residential properties in Juhu, backed by a substantial investment of INR 450 crores, and a commercial endeavor in Kalina.

The company is known for its commitment to upscale living and transformative business spaces, aiming to blend architectural excellence with modern lifestyle requirements. Their latest ventures, dubbed Notan Tides and Notan DC, reflect this dedication, with completion expected within 30 months.

Under the strategic Notan Spaces banner, the Kalina project has already obtained necessary approvals and promises seamless connectivity to vital business and transportation hubs. With over 1 million sq. ft. currently under development, Notandas Realty remains at the forefront of Mumbai's urban evolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

