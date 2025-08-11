Uttarkashi Rains Stall Rescue Efforts as Weather Worsens
Incessant rains in Uttarkashi hindered rescue operations in disaster-hit areas like Dharali and Harsil. The search for survivors dimmed as flash floods and mudslides caused extensive damage. Helicopter evacuations were halted due to weather conditions. Officials continue efforts with new infrastructure to restore connectivity.
Incessant rains in Uttarkashi have stalled rescue operations in the disaster-struck areas of Dharali and Harsil, where efforts to drain a lake formed by last week's flash floods are ongoing.
Hopes for finding survivors are dwindling as it has been nearly a week since the disaster buried half of Dharali village and caused significant damage to an army camp in Harsil. Helicopter evacuations have been delayed due to bad weather, halting the search for the missing.
The state government, citing the Meteorological Department, predicted continued adverse weather, with heavy rain expected on August 13, 14, and 15. Efforts to distribute relief materials are ongoing, along with infrastructure repairs, including the construction of a vital Bailey bridge to restore road connectivity.
