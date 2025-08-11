Sahibganj Floods Displace Thousands Amid Surging Ganga Levels
Around 20,000 people are affected in Jharkhand's Sahibganj district due to a flood-like situation, as the Ganga river overflows. Schools are closed, and 50 relief camps are active. Despite governmental aid, residents are hesitant to leave their homes. Heavy rainfall continues to exacerbate the situation.
In Jharkhand's Sahibganj district, approximately 20,000 residents are grappling with a flood-like situation as the Ganga river surpasses the danger mark. With the water level recorded at 28.61 metres, surpassing the 27.25 danger level, officials have prioritized public safety.
In response, authorities have closed schools in flood-prone areas and established 50 relief camps, offering necessities including dry rations. However, many residents are reluctant to evacuate, reluctant to abandon homes and livestock amidst fears of worsening conditions.
The ongoing heavy rainfall, predicted to persist by the India Meteorological Department, has compounded the issue, exacerbating the flood threat across the region. Local authorities continue to monitor the situation while urging residents to avoid the riverbanks.
