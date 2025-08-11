Sahibganj Floods Displace Thousands Amid Surging Ganga Levels

In Jharkhand's Sahibganj district, approximately 20,000 residents are grappling with a flood-like situation as the Ganga river surpasses the danger mark. With the water level recorded at 28.61 metres, surpassing the 27.25 danger level, officials have prioritized public safety.

In response, authorities have closed schools in flood-prone areas and established 50 relief camps, offering necessities including dry rations. However, many residents are reluctant to evacuate, reluctant to abandon homes and livestock amidst fears of worsening conditions.

The ongoing heavy rainfall, predicted to persist by the India Meteorological Department, has compounded the issue, exacerbating the flood threat across the region. Local authorities continue to monitor the situation while urging residents to avoid the riverbanks.

