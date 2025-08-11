Fire Whirls Rock Northern Spain: The Fight Against Nature's Fury

Extreme heat and strong winds have resulted in the formation of 'fire whirls' in northern Spain, forcing the evacuation of hundreds. This weather anomaly threatened several houses and disrupted firefighting efforts near a UNESCO-listed national park, officials announced on Monday.

In the Castile and Leon region, thirteen fires erupted, prompting authorities to order the evacuation of around 700 residents across multiple villages. As of Monday morning, four fires remained active, while firefighting teams successfully extinguished nine others, according to Juan Carlos Suarez-Quinones, the regional government's environment chief.

The inception of fire whirls occurred on Sunday due to extreme temperatures near the Las Medallas park, Suarez-Quinones confirmed. These conditions forced firefighters to retreat as homes were consumed by flames. Scientists warn that the Mediterranean's increasingly hot and dry summers heighten wildfire risks, with swift winds and arid vegetation facilitating unchecked fire spread.

