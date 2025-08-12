Paramount Secures Exclusive UFC Rights in $7.7 Billion Deal
Paramount has secured exclusive U.S. media rights to UFC events in a $7.7 billion deal, marking a strategic move for the company under CEO David Ellison. This partnership will broadcast 13 numbered UFC events and 30 Fight Nights, with some events simulcast on CBS.
Paramount has struck a landmark $7.7 billion agreement to become the exclusive U.S. media rights holder for Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) events. This deal marks the first significant strategic move by the media giant under its new CEO, David Ellison.
Starting next year, Paramount+ will stream all U.S. UFC events, including 13 numbered bouts and 30 Fight Nights annually. Select events will also be broadcast on CBS, further expanding UFC's reach among American audiences.
This partnership highlights Paramount's ambition to dominate the sports entertainment sector and underscores the growing market value of live sports content.
(With inputs from agencies.)
