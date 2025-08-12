Japan Predicts Normal Winter Ahead, No La Nina

Japan's weather bureau has announced a 60% likelihood that the upcoming Northern Hemisphere winter will experience normal weather patterns, rather than La Nina conditions. This announcement, made on Tuesday, indicates a lower probability of the cold Pacific Ocean temperatures characteristic of La Nina.

The absence of La Nina could potentially minimize the risk of weather-related disruptions such as floods and droughts, often associated with this phenomenon. During La Nina events, the equatorial Pacific Ocean experiences an unusual cooling effect, impacting global weather patterns.

The forecast serves as a positive indicator for countries that might otherwise prepare for weather extremes. While forecasters continue to monitor ocean temperatures, the current projection offers reassurance that normal weather conditions might prevail through the winter season.