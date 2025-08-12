Gharial Revival: Gandak River's Conservation Success

The number of gharials in Bihar's Gandak river has surged from 259 in 2020 to 372, marking an impressive 43.6% increase, according to officials. This growth consolidates Gandak's status as the second main breeding site for gharials in India, next to the Chambal Sanctuary.

The survey, conducted between February 24 and March 4 across a 326-km river stretch, documented 62 adult males, 98 sub-adults, 110 juveniles, and 102 yearlings. This sharp rise is attributed to the dedicated conservation efforts led by the state's forest department and the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI) over the past decade.

The Gharial Conservation Project, in partnership with WTI, has been instrumental in reviving the gharial population in the Gandak river through strategic measures such as releasing and monitoring these long-snouted crocodiles. Almost 92.7% of the 372 sighted gharials were photo documented during the survey.

(With inputs from agencies.)