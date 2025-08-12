Left Menu

Gharial Revival: Gandak River's Conservation Success

The population of gharials in Bihar's Gandak river has risen to 372, showing a 43.6% increase since 2020, due to conservation efforts by the Wildlife Trust of India and the state's forest department. This success marks Gandak as India's second vital breeding location for the species after the Chambal Sanctuary.

Updated: 12-08-2025 13:51 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 13:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The number of gharials in Bihar's Gandak river has surged from 259 in 2020 to 372, marking an impressive 43.6% increase, according to officials. This growth consolidates Gandak's status as the second main breeding site for gharials in India, next to the Chambal Sanctuary.

The survey, conducted between February 24 and March 4 across a 326-km river stretch, documented 62 adult males, 98 sub-adults, 110 juveniles, and 102 yearlings. This sharp rise is attributed to the dedicated conservation efforts led by the state's forest department and the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI) over the past decade.

The Gharial Conservation Project, in partnership with WTI, has been instrumental in reviving the gharial population in the Gandak river through strategic measures such as releasing and monitoring these long-snouted crocodiles. Almost 92.7% of the 372 sighted gharials were photo documented during the survey.

