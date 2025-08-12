Unrelenting Rainfall Expected in West Bengal Due to Bay of Bengal System
A developing low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal is poised to bring heavy to very heavy rainfall to northern districts of West Bengal until August 15, as reported by the IMD. Additionally, thunderstorms, lightning, and rainfall are likely in south Bengal districts through August 16.
- Country:
- India
A low pressure area is predicted to form over the Bay of Bengal on Wednesday, bringing potential heavy rainfall to northern West Bengal districts until August 15, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
The system is expected to intensify over the upcoming two days, IMD revealed. Subsequently, thunderstorms with lightning and moderate rains could impact several districts in southern Bengal until August 16.
The IMD further indicated that the sub-Himalayan districts, including Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling, and Kalimpong, are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall. The combined effects of the low pressure area, an active monsoon, and substantial moisture influx contribute to these conditions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
