Tropical Birds Face Dire Threats from Escalating Heat Waves

A recent study has sounded the alarm on the steep decline in bird populations across tropical regions, attributing the troubling 25-38% drop since 1980 to intensifying heat extremes.

Published in the journal 'Nature', the report involved experts from the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research, University of Queensland, and the Barcelona Supercomputing Centre. Lead researcher Maximilian Kotz noted that birds, highly sensitive to heat stress and dehydration, are seeing mortality rates spike and breeding behaviors shift.

The study uniquely distinguishes climate change impacts from human activities like deforestation, revealing the grave role of rising temperatures in pushing species out of historic ranges. This calls for enhanced conservation strategies, including potential ex-situ measures, to address the urgency of reducing emissions.

(With inputs from agencies.)