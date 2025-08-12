Delhi Metro's Bold Leap: Driverless Operations Expand

The Delhi Metro is set to expand its driverless operations as the Pink Line from Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar moves towards full automation, a DMRC official has confirmed.

The Magenta Line, between Janakpuri West and Botanical Garden, already operates without drivers, achieving a significant automation milestone. Initiated in 2020, the metro's transition to Unattended Train Operations (UTO) proceeded through carefully staged phases.

As both lines move towards complete automation, Delhi Metro is poised to become one of the largest driverless networks worldwide, with 97 km of fully automated services. This shift enhances efficiency and offers a reliable travel experience for commuters in the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)