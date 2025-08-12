Left Menu

Delhi Metro's Bold Leap: Driverless Operations Expand

The Delhi Metro expands its driverless capabilities with the Pink Line soon becoming fully automated. The transition follows the Magenta Line's successful Unattended Train Operations, marking Delhi Metro's status among the world's largest driverless networks, enhancing urban mobility with efficiency, frequency, and punctuality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 17:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Metro is set to expand its driverless operations as the Pink Line from Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar moves towards full automation, a DMRC official has confirmed.

The Magenta Line, between Janakpuri West and Botanical Garden, already operates without drivers, achieving a significant automation milestone. Initiated in 2020, the metro's transition to Unattended Train Operations (UTO) proceeded through carefully staged phases.

As both lines move towards complete automation, Delhi Metro is poised to become one of the largest driverless networks worldwide, with 97 km of fully automated services. This shift enhances efficiency and offers a reliable travel experience for commuters in the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

