Unearthing History: Ancient Tools Could Redefine Evolutionary Timeline

Scientists have discovered stone tools on Indonesia’s Sulawesi island, suggesting human habitation in the Wallacea region 1.5 million years ago. These chipped tools, potentially used for cutting animals and carving, were found in South Sulawesi and dated through radioactive tracing to approximately 1.48 million years old.

Updated: 12-08-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 18:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a groundbreaking discovery, scientists have unearthed a series of ancient stone tools on Indonesia's Sulawesi island, potentially pushing back the timeline of human habitation in the Wallacea region. The artefacts suggest that humans may have lived on these islands between Asia and Australia 1.5 million years ago.

The collaborative efforts of archaeologists from Australia and Indonesia led to the discovery of these small, chipped tools. Found in South Sulawesi, the tools were likely used for cutting small animals and carving rocks, showcasing the ingenuity of early humans. Their existence at such an early date could redefine our understanding of human evolutionary history in this region.

Using radioactive tracing, researchers dated these tools alongside the teeth of animals found at the site, estimating they are up to 1.48 million years old. This finding not only highlights the technological capabilities of ancient humans but also presents significant implications for the study of human migration and adaptation in prehistoric times.

