Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Moves to Provide Housing for Millions

Uttar Pradesh has sanctioned over 1.3 million houses in the past three years for the needy, as confirmed by Rural Development Minister Vijay Laxmi Gautam. She announced this during a session in the state Assembly, highlighting the significant allocations under various housing schemes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 12-08-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 18:37 IST
Uttar Pradesh Moves to Provide Housing for Millions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant announcement, Uttar Pradesh's Rural Development Minister Vijay Laxmi Gautam shared that more than 1.3 million houses have been sanctioned for the poor and underprivileged over the past three years.

The revelation was made in response to a query by Samajwadi Party member Arman Khan during the state's Monsoon Session.

Gautam detailed that over one million homes were approved under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, with additional projects under Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana. Surveys have already covered 57.73 lakh people, with allotment processes commencing shortly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025