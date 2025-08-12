Uttar Pradesh Moves to Provide Housing for Millions
Uttar Pradesh has sanctioned over 1.3 million houses in the past three years for the needy, as confirmed by Rural Development Minister Vijay Laxmi Gautam. She announced this during a session in the state Assembly, highlighting the significant allocations under various housing schemes.
In a significant announcement, Uttar Pradesh's Rural Development Minister Vijay Laxmi Gautam shared that more than 1.3 million houses have been sanctioned for the poor and underprivileged over the past three years.
The revelation was made in response to a query by Samajwadi Party member Arman Khan during the state's Monsoon Session.
Gautam detailed that over one million homes were approved under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, with additional projects under Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana. Surveys have already covered 57.73 lakh people, with allotment processes commencing shortly.
