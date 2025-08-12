Crisis in the Balkans: Drought's Grip Tightens on Serbia's Countryside

The Western Balkans face a dire environmental crisis as a prolonged drought inflicts severe hardship on southeastern Serbia, particularly in its mountainous regions. Record temperatures and a dearth of precipitation have strained villagers, livestock, and crops, prompting a desperate plea for help after local rivers and watering holes dried prematurely.

Serbia's Suva Planina, known as Dry Mountain, is particularly affected, leaving cattle herders in distress. Ljubisa Petkovic, a local herder, paints a bleak picture as he reports the deaths of livestock due to extreme thirst and lack of clean water sources.

With temperatures soaring to 35 degrees Celsius (95 Fahrenheit) and wildfires threatening already parched lands, immediate relief efforts are underway. Local authorities have mobilized, delivering water supplies to the worst-hit areas, while meteorologists forecast potential rain later this month, though it remains uncertain if it will be sufficient to reverse the deepening crisis.

