Left Menu

Crisis in the Balkans: Drought's Grip Tightens on Serbia's Countryside

A severe drought plagues southeastern Serbia as record temperatures and lack of precipitation devastate villages, livestock, and crops. Water shortages exacerbate the crisis, leading to wildfires and agricultural disruption across the Western Balkans. Local residents and herders struggle to cope, with urgent appeals for state assistance and rainfall.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2025 19:28 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 19:28 IST
Crisis in the Balkans: Drought's Grip Tightens on Serbia's Countryside
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Western Balkans face a dire environmental crisis as a prolonged drought inflicts severe hardship on southeastern Serbia, particularly in its mountainous regions. Record temperatures and a dearth of precipitation have strained villagers, livestock, and crops, prompting a desperate plea for help after local rivers and watering holes dried prematurely.

Serbia's Suva Planina, known as Dry Mountain, is particularly affected, leaving cattle herders in distress. Ljubisa Petkovic, a local herder, paints a bleak picture as he reports the deaths of livestock due to extreme thirst and lack of clean water sources.

With temperatures soaring to 35 degrees Celsius (95 Fahrenheit) and wildfires threatening already parched lands, immediate relief efforts are underway. Local authorities have mobilized, delivering water supplies to the worst-hit areas, while meteorologists forecast potential rain later this month, though it remains uncertain if it will be sufficient to reverse the deepening crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025