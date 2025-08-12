Tragic Highway Collision: Hunt for Fleeing Truck Driver

A tragic accident on the Delhi-Dehradun National Highway in Saharanpur claimed the life of a 25-year-old motorcyclist on Tuesday morning. Himanshu, a resident of Sundarpur village, was thrown from his bike after being struck by a speeding truck, which then ran over him.

The driver of the truck fled immediately after the collision, abandoning the vehicle at the scene. Local police, upon receiving a call about the incident, promptly arrived, impounded the truck, and launched a manhunt to locate the fugitive driver.

Himanshu's body has been sent for postmortem examination, as authorities intensify their search efforts. SP (Rural) Sagar Jain has confirmed the ongoing investigation to bring the negligent driver to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)