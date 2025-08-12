Left Menu

Torrential Rains Wreak Havoc in Himachal Pradesh: Roads Closed and Communities Impacted

Heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh has caused landslides and road closures, impacting 332 roads. Several vehicles and structures were damaged, and 125 people have died this monsoon season. An orange alert forecasts more rainfall. The state has faced excessive rainfall, flash floods, and landslides, leading to substantial economic losses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 12-08-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 20:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The picturesque state of Himachal Pradesh is grappling with the aftermath of torrential rains that have triggered landslides, uprooted trees, and led to the closure of 332 roads, including two national highways, officials revealed on Tuesday.

In Shimla, the state capital, felled trees damaged three to four vehicles, and a building's roof was compromised in Vikas Nagar. Six workers narrowly escaped injury when a tree collapsed onto their temporary shelter in the Khalini area. Road connections have been severely impacted, with 192 roads closed in Mandi district alone.

The local weather office has issued an orange alert for further heavy rainfall in five districts, while rain-related incidents have left 125 dead, and 36 missing this season. As the monsoon saturates the region, residents brace for more potential disruptions and economic damage, which has already exceeded Rs 2,011 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

