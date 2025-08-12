Torrential Rains Wreak Havoc in Himachal Pradesh: Roads Closed and Communities Impacted

The picturesque state of Himachal Pradesh is grappling with the aftermath of torrential rains that have triggered landslides, uprooted trees, and led to the closure of 332 roads, including two national highways, officials revealed on Tuesday.

In Shimla, the state capital, felled trees damaged three to four vehicles, and a building's roof was compromised in Vikas Nagar. Six workers narrowly escaped injury when a tree collapsed onto their temporary shelter in the Khalini area. Road connections have been severely impacted, with 192 roads closed in Mandi district alone.

The local weather office has issued an orange alert for further heavy rainfall in five districts, while rain-related incidents have left 125 dead, and 36 missing this season. As the monsoon saturates the region, residents brace for more potential disruptions and economic damage, which has already exceeded Rs 2,011 crore.

