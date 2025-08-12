Left Menu

ISLRTC Launches Special ISL Interpretation Certification for CODA and SODA

This is the first time ISLRTC has offered a certification programme exclusively for family members of Deaf adults, recognising their lived experience as a valuable resource for the Deaf community.

Updated: 12-08-2025 21:32 IST
  Country:
  • India

The Indian Sign Language Research and Training Centre (ISLRTC), an autonomous body under the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD), has launched a 15-day Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) – Certification in ISL Interpretation (CISLI) training programme exclusively designed for CODA (Children of Deaf Adults) and SODA (Siblings of Deaf Adults).

The inauguration ceremony, held at ISLRTC headquarters in New Delhi, was graced by Ms. Richa Shankar, Deputy Director General, DEPwD, as Chief Guest, and Shri Jasbeer Singh, Deputy Secretary, Awareness, General and Publicity (AGP) Schemes, DEPwD, as Special Guest.

Recognising and Certifying Lifelong Skills

Welcoming the participants, Shri Kumar Raju, Director, ISLRTC, highlighted the uniqueness of this specially curated training, noting that CODA and SODA often acquire sign language skills naturally through daily communication with their Deaf family members. The RPL certification aims to formally recognise and certify these skills, enabling participants to serve as professional Indian Sign Language (ISL) interpreters in various domains such as education, government services, healthcare, and legal proceedings.

Ms. Richa Shankar congratulated all 18 selected candidates and emphasised the Government of India’s and DEPwD’s commitment to empowering the Indian Sign Language community and strengthening the pool of qualified interpreters across the country. She interacted with the trainees, listened to their experiences, and encouraged them to share innovative ideas for expanding ISL training initiatives.

Tailored Training for a Critical Communication Role

The short-term course has been tailored to meet the specific needs of CODA and SODA participants, providing them with:

  • Advanced interpretation techniques for formal and professional settings

  • Ethics and protocols of ISL interpretation

  • Training in specialised vocabulary for legal, educational, and medical contexts

  • Exposure to technology tools used in interpretation services

Voices of Gratitude and Support

Participants expressed heartfelt gratitude to ISLRTC and DEPwD for launching the long-awaited programme, describing it as a “milestone” in their personal and professional journeys. Special thanks were extended to the Secretary, DEPwD for visionary leadership in making the initiative possible.

The event was attended by Sh. Harish Soni, Assistant Professor and Programme Coordinator; Ms. Khushboo Soni, Co-Coordinator; along with Assistant Professors, Master Trainers, and Deaf Instructors who will be delivering the training modules.

By equipping CODA and SODA with formal certification, ISLRTC aims to expand quality interpretation services nationwide, enhance accessibility for the Deaf community, and promote inclusivity in public life.

