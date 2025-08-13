Australia and Vanuatu Forge Strategic Nakamal Agreement Amidst China Rivalry

In a significant move amidst rising regional tensions, Australia and Vanuatu have solidified a A$500 million agreement named the Nakamal Agreement, aimed at enhancing economic and security ties. The pact, disclosed on Wednesday, is perceived as a countermeasure against increasing Chinese influence in the region.

Vanuatu's Prime Minister, Jotham Napat, expressed confidence in the deal, earmarked for a decade-long investment, as a mutually beneficial enterprise focused on boosting trade, economic transformation, and labor mobility. This partnership signifies a strategic alignment between the two nations.

The agreement is set to be formally signed by Napat and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, further solidifying the relationship amidst shared security concerns. Funding also extends to climate resilience efforts after a devastating earthquake in the Vanuatu capital, underscoring the multifaceted nature of the bilateral cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)