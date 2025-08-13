Greece's Inferno: Wildfires Ravage Patras and Tourist Islands
Greece is battling multiple wildfires threatening Patras and tourist islands. The blazes have led to evacuations and hospitalizations, with firefighters working tirelessly to control the infernos under extreme temperatures and strong winds. Neighboring countries are also facing similar wildfire crises amid Europe's heatwave.
Firefighters are vigorously combating several wildfires across Greece, including threatening infernos near the western city of Patras and tourist islands. The fires continue to devastate homes, farms, and factories, forcing the evacuation of thousands of residents and tourists.
Since Tuesday, dozens have been hospitalized due to smoke inhalation, with 13 firefighters receiving treatment for injuries. Nearly 5,000 firefighters and 33 aircraft have been mobilized to tackle the flames, which are being exacerbated by severe weather conditions.
The situation mirrors similar wildfire challenges in Spain, Portugal, Turkey, and the Balkans, all experiencing heatwave-induced fires. This ongoing battle highlights the urgent need for effective wildfire management strategies in Europe.
